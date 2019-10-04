WATCH: Grassfield (Va.) High School watches native son Grant Holloway take 110m hurdles gold

With the IAAF World Championships ongoing in Qatar, one Virginia high school football team watched as a former teammate made a sprint for gold, with the entire scene devolving into pure bedlam.

Elite U.S. hurdler Grant Holloway is a graduate of Grassfield High School (Virginia Beach, Va.), where he was a football and track star. He went on to become a collegiate track star at Florida before capturing the world title in the 110-meter hurdles.

Despite the drastic time difference between Qatar and Virginia Beach, the Grassfield team gathered together to watch Holloway compete in the global final. In fact, not only was the team huddled in the same place, they were all wearing their team uniforms and gear. And when Holloway won, calling the reaction “bedlam” would be an understatement:

They got together and watched their boy win the WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 🏆 @Flaamingoo_ (via vincelowe_/IG) pic.twitter.com/PKubzznhfI — Overtime (@overtime) October 3, 2019

The entire scene underscores the power of school and civic pride. Holloway may be much better known as an American sprinter and a Florida Gator on the track, but he’ll always be a son of Grassfield first. he appreciates that, and his former school most definitely does, too.