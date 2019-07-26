WATCH: Chosen 25 PF Greg Brown turned a layup line into a one-man dunk contest

Elite athletes turning pregame layup lines into something more than layup practice is nothing new. Still, what elite Class of 2020 prospect Greg Brown has been doing lately is something of an elevated art form.

Case in point: Check out this recent run through the layup line by Brown in the lead-in to a recent summer circuit contest:

Let’s recap that, shall we? On four consecutive runs at the hoop, Brown completed an impressive high bounce assist to himself, an Eastbay, an around-the-world and a slam where he got his elbow inside the rim. Any one of those dunks would bring down the house in a modern high school game or win a dunk contest in the 90s. Now? Brown is stringing them next to each other without any concerted exertion.

It’s insanity. Yet, for Greg Brown, it’s no big deal. That kind of athleticism is part of what makes him one of the nation’s top five recruits in the Chosen 25, and is sure to make him a truly can’t miss attraction in college basketball come the 2020-21 season.