WATCH: Chosen 25 F Greg Brown recreates Michael Jordan free throw line dunk

There are few basketball images more iconic than Michael Jordan taking flight from the free throw line for a slam in the 1987 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. So, it’s no shock that some of today’s brightest and youngest (read: most athletic) stars sometimes try to recreate the soaring dunk.

Greg Brown did more than attempt it. He quite ably copied it.

Brown, a rising senior from Vandegrift High School (Austin, Texas) is one of the top-five overall prospects in the Class of 2020. He’s also one of the most athletic 6-foot-7 recruits you’ll ever see, as exemplified in the highlight reel dunk above.

That’s pretty much exactly the spot on the floor where His Airness took off from, as you can see in the legendary highlight below:

No, Brown didn’t double clutch the way MJ did, nor did he extend his tongue. In the end, those are both signature moves of Jordan flair, and in time Brown may add his own personal touch.

After all, he’s already dunking from the free throw line … at 17.