WATCH: Hawaii 4-star WR Roman Wilson threw up deuces en route to the end zone

Roman Wilson may currently be one of the highest profile football recruits in the Hawaiian islands. He’ll soon be more celebrated in Michigan, where he’s expected to sign with the Wolverines in the coming days.

RELATED: Four-star WR Roman Wilson commits to Michigan

If he pulls off plays like this in Ann Arbor, he’s going to fit in just fine:

That’s Wilson scoring a touchdown for his Saint Louis squad and exerting so much confidence as he pulled away that he threw up his deuces to celebrate long before he crossed into the end zone.

Was it cocky? Yes. Was it justifiable? Perhaps. Did it underscore just how fast Wilson is with the ball? Absolutely.

All of those things have to make Michigan fans pretty excited … especially the attitude. After another loss to Ohio State in the Big House, more stars like Wilson would seem to be exactly what the doctor ordered.