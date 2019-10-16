WATCH: How did 4-star WR Javian Hester make this grab?

Sometimes it takes a few days for the very best plays of Friday nights to fully come to the surface. Case in point: This wild catch by four-star Oklahoma wide receiver Javian “J.J.” Hester.

Hester, the primo name at Booker T. Washington High School (Tulsa, Okla.), is committed to Missouri. He’s an absurd athlete, 6-foot-3.5 and 181 pounds of game-changing potential. He showcased that during his team’s most recent game, a 52-26 victory against Shawnee (Okla.) High School.

That’s not just an Odell Beckham Jr.-level catch. It’s an OBJ grab in full stride, with an easy trot to the end zone around the backside of his defender. No fault of the poor defensive back there. That’s nigh on indefensible.

Is it the catch of the year? Maybe. That’s a high bar to clear. Still, it would be no surprise if Hester was the player whose top catch finished out on top.