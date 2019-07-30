WATCH: Jason Whitlock, of Fox Sports, criticizes LeBron James' parenting style and compares fame thirst to cocaine

Fox Sports commentator Jason Whitlock is not a fan of LeBron James acting exuberant at his son’s AAU basketball games. On Monday the veteran journalist compared the Los Angeles Lakers star’s parenting to LaVar Ball and correlated James’ “thirst for fame” to cocaine addiction.

In a segment of “Speak for Yourself,” Whitlock didn’t hold back in criticizing James, who was recently seen dunking in his son Bronny’s pre-game lay-up line and cheering loudly at his son’s championship-sealing dunk.

Whitlock accused James of making a “spectacle” and “circus” of his son’s games and using subsequent viral videos as a “platform to build the LeBron social media brand.”

“It’s inappropriate,” Whitlock said. “It points to how much fame has inevitably changed LeBron over the past decade. Fame is a drug more potent and dangerous than cocaine. LeBron is a fame and social media junkie. He moved to Los Angeles looking for a better high.”

Having fun at your son’s AAU game is now the equivalent of being addicted to cocaine, according to Jason Whitlock. pic.twitter.com/xUQrxKEjeV — Jeremy Chisenhall (@JSChisenhall) July 30, 2019

In his spiel, Whitlock said he once defended James in the 2008 NBA playoffs when James’ mother, Gloria, grew angry with Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce for getting feisty with her son. James told his mother to “sit yo ass down.”

“Making herself a spectacle during his game — Gloria James needed to control and conduct herself with (dignity). That’s what parents, no matter how famous, should do,” Whitlock said. “They should not allow their thirst for fame to distract from or exaggerate their child’s performance. LeBron needs to follow advice he gave his mom: Sit yo ass down.”

James’ teammate Kyle Kuzma was critical of Whitlock’s comments on Twitter and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum defended James by tweeting, “with so many fathers not supporting their kids we get upset because he is genuinely happy for his son!”