WATCH: Jimma Gatwech gets elbows through rim on insane dunk at summer practice

Jimma Gatwech is an athletic freak. A rising senior at Huntington (W. Va.) Prep, Gatwech has serious hops, and he isn’t afraid to use them.

At 6-foot-4 and 170 pounds, Gatwech was going through a layup line when he elevated and threw down a slam on which he was so far above the rim he could stick his arm through the rim, right to the elbow.

Don’t take our word for it. See for yourself:

I don’t know what to do with this info 😶 @JTheballer5 (via themayor404/IG) pic.twitter.com/OCW4Jh78ay — Overtime (@overtime) July 10, 2019

We hear you, Overtime. We’re not sure what to do with a dunk like that, either.

As for Gatwech, we’re pretty sure he can duplicate it whenever he wants. Currently holding scholarship offers from the likes of LSU and Western Kentucky, Gatwech will hope another year at national power Huntington Prep will put him in the frame for more top programs.

Hey, a few more circus dunks can’t hurt, either Jimma.