USA Today Sports

WATCH: La. high school QB pulls off moves like Michael Vick circa Madden 2004

Photo: @KoolCreation/Twitter screen shot

WATCH: La. high school QB pulls off moves like Michael Vick circa Madden 2004

Football

WATCH: La. high school QB pulls off moves like Michael Vick circa Madden 2004

By October 18, 2019

By: |

One of the wonderful things about high school football is when an athlete is so talented he’s practically unstoppable on the field. One can even say he (or she) takes on video game qualities like, say, Michael Vick in Madden 2004?

That’s what Louisiana prep quarterback Anthony “Drew” Heinen appeared to be channeling on a touchdown pass for his Vinton (La.) High School football team during a 48-0 rout during the team’s homecoming rout of D’Arbonne Woods.

Here’s the play in question. Judge for yourself:

How Heinen avoided a sack on the play is completely remarkable, let alone the deep bomb he did complete.

Yes, Michael Vick’s video game avatar would have been proud. Maybe the real Vick would be proud, too. For our part, we just want to see more of Heinen’s unique brand of escapology and hero ball. We haven’t seen anything quite like it since, well, the last time a high school quarterback broke out an unstoppable touchdown pass.

What does that mean in practical terms? Well, just stay tuned. We might see another jaw dropper like this sooner than you think, maybe even from young Mr. Heinen himself.

, , , Football, Outside The Box, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/watch-la-high-school-qb-pulls-off-moves-like-michael-vick-circa-madden-2004
WATCH: La. high school QB pulls off moves like Michael Vick circa Madden 2004
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.