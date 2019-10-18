WATCH: La. high school QB pulls off moves like Michael Vick circa Madden 2004

One of the wonderful things about high school football is when an athlete is so talented he’s practically unstoppable on the field. One can even say he (or she) takes on video game qualities like, say, Michael Vick in Madden 2004?

That’s what Louisiana prep quarterback Anthony “Drew” Heinen appeared to be channeling on a touchdown pass for his Vinton (La.) High School football team during a 48-0 rout during the team’s homecoming rout of D’Arbonne Woods.

Here’s the play in question. Judge for yourself:

Pulled up for homecoming to check some family out. Drew the QB was moving and shaking. #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/n2GlnxUNae — Ay Lee (@KoolCreation) October 7, 2019

How Heinen avoided a sack on the play is completely remarkable, let alone the deep bomb he did complete.

Yes, Michael Vick’s video game avatar would have been proud. Maybe the real Vick would be proud, too. For our part, we just want to see more of Heinen’s unique brand of escapology and hero ball. We haven’t seen anything quite like it since, well, the last time a high school quarterback broke out an unstoppable touchdown pass.

What does that mean in practical terms? Well, just stay tuned. We might see another jaw dropper like this sooner than you think, maybe even from young Mr. Heinen himself.