WATCH: LaMelo Ball drops 24 points in Drew League, helps team win playoff game

By August 11, 2019

LaMelo Ball showed out in his first Drew League playoff game on Saturday, taking down the Nationwide Blue Devils by a final of 92-82 with a 24-point, 8-assist performance.

Ball played in front of a packed house that included DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony. Givony noted Ball’s ‘absolutely ridiculous’ feel for the game. He also pointed out Ball’s shot-making ability after putting up a big first half.

No Shnacks moved on in the tournament to face CitiTeam Blazers on Sunday. The two teams finished with matching 9-3 records in the regular season with CitiTeam winning convincingly in the match-up between the two sides in the final week of the regular season, 103-87.

