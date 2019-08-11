WATCH: LaMelo Ball drops 24 points in Drew League, helps team win playoff game

LaMelo Ball showed out in his first Drew League playoff game on Saturday, taking down the Nationwide Blue Devils by a final of 92-82 with a 24-point, 8-assist performance.

LaMelo Ball just dropped 24 points & 8 assists in his first @DrewLeague PLAYOFF WIN! @MeloD1P caught 🔥🔥 from deep! pic.twitter.com/8jsO8C3t4n — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 11, 2019

Ball played in front of a packed house that included DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony. Givony noted Ball’s ‘absolutely ridiculous’ feel for the game. He also pointed out Ball’s shot-making ability after putting up a big first half.

LaMelo Ball makes it look so easy, from insane vantage points. Had an awesome first half here at the @DrewLeague matching up with former first round pick Marcus Williams from UConn. pic.twitter.com/xm64Eixf9d — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) August 11, 2019

No Shnacks moved on in the tournament to face CitiTeam Blazers on Sunday. The two teams finished with matching 9-3 records in the regular season with CitiTeam winning convincingly in the match-up between the two sides in the final week of the regular season, 103-87.