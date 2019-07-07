WATCH: LaMelo Ball skates by the Clippers' Montrezl Harrell in closed scrimmage

LaMelo Ball has been showing out in recent weeks in both the Drew League and behind closed doors at UCLA’s Rico Hines scrimmages. While he’s held his own in the scrimmages, he hadn’t had a standout highlight against fellow NBA players.

That is until now.

During the most recent run, Ball found himself in front of Clipper forward Montrezl Harrell. Ball pulled off a right to left crossover to leave Harrell in the dust. Ball finished in distinctly LaMelo fashion, dropping in a finger roll for the highlight-reel play.

LaMelo Ball crosses over Montrezl Harrell and does a finger roll from just inside the FT line pic.twitter.com/10m70wcHhV — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) July 6, 2019

Certainly, one move or one video does not make a player great nor does it make them terrible. But in this case, what it does do is add some legitimacy to the idea that Ball is worthy of the hype and the rating he’s been given. While many may not like or agree with his father, that doesn’t affect either Lonzo and LaMelo’s talent level.