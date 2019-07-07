USA Today Sports

WATCH: LaMelo Ball skates by the Clippers' Montrezl Harrell in closed scrimmage

Photo: Joe Camporeal/USA TODAY Sports

Boys Basketball

By July 7, 2019

LaMelo Ball has been showing out in recent weeks in both the Drew League and behind closed doors at UCLA’s Rico Hines scrimmages. While he’s held his own in the scrimmages, he hadn’t had a standout highlight against fellow NBA players.

That is until now.

During the most recent run, Ball found himself in front of Clipper forward Montrezl Harrell. Ball pulled off a right to left crossover to leave Harrell in the dust. Ball finished in distinctly LaMelo fashion, dropping in a finger roll for the highlight-reel play.

Certainly, one move or one video does not make a player great nor does it make them terrible. But in this case, what it does do is add some legitimacy to the idea that Ball is worthy of the hype and the rating he’s been given. While many may not like or agree with his father, that doesn’t affect either Lonzo and LaMelo’s talent level.

LaMelo Ball showed that he can score on NBA talent.

