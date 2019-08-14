USA Today Sports

WATCH: Latest Elijah Fisher highlight reel includes Canadian phenom breaking a basket

Elijah Fisher is 14-years-old. He’s already being called, potentially, the greatest to ever come from Canada. Heck, if he were eligible for the NBA Draft, the Class of 2023 phenom would likely be a top-10 pick next year based on potential alone.

RELATED: 2023 guard Elijah Fisher could be the best ever from Canada

With that kind of a backdrop, no physical feat should come as a particular surprise at this point. Still, the latest highlight reel for Fisher includes some plays that are downright scary, none moreso than the play that concludes the compilation, with Fisher collapsing an entire basket frame with sheer aggression.

Brace yourself for some unfair looking highlights, because here comes Elijah:

Did you catch that reaction from the youngster behind the hoop as the basket collapsed? Here it is in .GIF form just in case you missed it:

Eyes popping out? Yup, that dunk is worth it.

No one knows where Fisher is headed next, but we can all rest assured that he won’t go there quietly. All of Canada knows it already, and it’s high time for everyone else to recognize it as well.

