WATCH: LeBron 'Bronny' James Jr. tosses alley oop for Zaire Wade, Dwyane Wade's son

LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. and Zaire Wade will play at the same Southern California high school for the 2019-20 season. That much is a fact. Now we know they’re already getting set for Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.) by playing together over the summer.

As part of those workouts, Bronny found himself tossing up alley oops to Wade. The result was a three-second long highlight that would make both of the teens’ fathers proud, not to mention purveyors of basketball-focused social media accounts.

Bronny already throwing lobs to Zaire 🚨 (via chief_dada233/IG) pic.twitter.com/wkjwXOItvs — Overtime (@overtime) June 20, 2019

Despite their three-year age gap, the eldest Wade and James son have always been friendly, dating to their fathers’ time together in Miami. Now that they’ll suit up for Sierra Canyon, the duo gets one more opportunity to play together, this time with more eyes on them than any other high school basketball program.

Nice to know that this summer work will pay off when it counts, isn’t it?