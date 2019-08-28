WATCH: Leonard Fournette's toddler son already looks like a beast

At his healthy best, Leonard Fournette is almost unstoppable.

At 6-foot and somewhere between 220 and 230 pounds, Leonard is built like an absolute dump truck but runs like an overpowering gazelle. He has long, powerful strides in the open field and an ability to wriggle and dodge away from secondary pressure.

Apparently his son is getting plenty of those good genes, as he showcased in a summer football event:

That’s Leeonard st his vey best, completely overrunning a defender and juking around others. Suffice to say, he’s ready to make a difference, both now and in the years ahead.