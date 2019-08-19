WATCH: Minnesota LLWS star Maddy Freking stopped in stands by younger girl for selfie

We’re reaching peak Maddy Freking celebrity status at the Little League World Series.

Freking, who plays for the Coon Rapids-Andover All-Stars from Minnesota, who are representing the Midwest at the 2019 tournament, has been the biggest youth celebrity draw after becoming the first girl to pitch at the event since Mo’ne Davis in 2014. After striking out one batter and throwing out another at home, the 5-foot-6 Minnesotan became an instant showstopper in Williamsport.

And that’s despite her team losing its opener.

The adoration continued on Monday, when Freking found herself stopped by an eager young fan as she walked through the Lamade Stadium bleachers. There was no hesitation for Freking as she stopped to help the fan, perhaps in part because she was an even younger girl than Freking herself!

I love this.

Maddy Freking, the only girl in the #LLWS this year, gets stopped in the stands for a picture by an even younger girl! @LittleLeague pic.twitter.com/NBz0zOXPdH — Jessob Reisbeck (@jessob_reisbeck) August 19, 2019

It goes without saying that Freking’s involvement in the event goes far beyond what she accomplishes on the field. Yes, it helps for her Minnesota squad to play well, and for her to pitch well while they’re at it.

But just by becoming the sixth girl to pitch at the Little League World Series, and 19th to play in the event overall, Freking is an instant role model for youngsters like the girl she encountered in the stands today. Whether she knows it yet or not, that’s an impact that Freking has made and will live long after Coon Rapids’ run in Williamsport comes to an end.