WATCH: One bad call at Little League World Series, and everyone made the same Angel Hernandez joke

There’s been a recurring trend in recent years for bad calls or decisions by umpires to overshadow the Little League World Series product on the field. In 2019, the Twitterverse was ready before the first pitch even popped into a glove.
No sooner than a truly unfortunate strike call landed in the dirt at this year’s Little League World Series than the wolves came out on the internet. Let’s just say they were ready.
Those were just some of the dozens of people who cited oft maligned MLB umpire Angel Hernandez in reference to a brutally bad strike call. That wasn’t the last time, either.
And again:
So, here are the takeaways: The concerns about Little League World Series umpiring are both real and well-founded. And everyone agrees that Angel Hernandez is the worst ball and strike caller in MLB. Both of those sentiments may be correct.