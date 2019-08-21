WATCH: One bad call at Little League World Series, and everyone made the same Angel Hernandez joke

There’s been a recurring trend in recent years for bad calls or decisions by umpires to overshadow the Little League World Series product on the field. In 2019, the Twitterverse was ready before the first pitch even popped into a glove.

No sooner than a truly unfortunate strike call landed in the dirt at this year’s Little League World Series than the wolves came out on the internet. Let’s just say they were ready.

Who let Angel Hernandez ump in the LLWS? https://t.co/cy6PaEWdzj — Brandon Rossier (@brossier12) August 19, 2019

They even got Ángel Hernández umping LLWS games now…. https://t.co/vkZiX47GLL — Eli Neeley (@NeeleyEli) August 21, 2019

Hey @Wilnerness590 any idea if Angel Hernandez has been scheduled to Ump the LLWS?? https://t.co/TqziDU1dpr — James Dark (@jamesdark44) August 21, 2019

Can we talk about a league that needs automatic strike zone. The LLWS umpires are worst then Angel Hernandez https://t.co/szYm61pzLa — Niko Ruiz (@Niko9Ruiz) August 20, 2019

Angel Hernandez umps in the llws?? https://t.co/aI7HfxWGOm — Dalt (@dchandler27) August 20, 2019

Why is Angel Hernandez double-dipping with the LLWS? https://t.co/gVlOIThYk5 — Jeff Zimmerman (@jeffwzimmerman) August 19, 2019

Those were just some of the dozens of people who cited oft maligned MLB umpire Angel Hernandez in reference to a brutally bad strike call. That wasn’t the last time, either.

Angel Hernandez working the LLWS on the side. @Reds pic.twitter.com/LvgPmfIouQ — Corey Whitaker (@CoreyG_40) August 21, 2019

And again:

Do remember that the #LLWS umpires are in it for the love of the game!! Even Angel Hernandez Jr over here is a volunteer giving his time for the kids https://t.co/2rtdsV4WSo — Jeff Jeffries (@GsonJW) August 19, 2019

So, here are the takeaways: The concerns about Little League World Series umpiring are both real and well-founded. And everyone agrees that Angel Hernandez is the worst ball and strike caller in MLB. Both of those sentiments may be correct.