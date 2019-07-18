WATCH: Buffalo Class of 2022 star Massai Graham throws down massive, off-backboard alley oop

The Adidas Gold League may be overshadowed by Nike’s EYBL circuit and Under Armour’s Association, but it still features elite talent. That’s certainly the case with rising junior Massai Graham, a Buffalo native and NEBC star.

Here’s Graham running the floor and receiving a reward in the form of a massive, off-the-backboard assist. If this was a collegiate game, the highlight would be run on ESPN channels for a week.

It’s too early for the Class of 2022 to have fully crystalized in a way that shakes out where Graham is likely to be ranked. What is certain is that the Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School (Buffalo, N.Y.) star is a bona fide collegiate talent, with elite athleticism. Where he goes from here may depend as much on his success in the Gold League and the other circuits.

At least with this dunk, he’s off to a good start on those counts.

Correction: A previous version of the article misstated Massai Graham’s class. He is in the Class of 2022.