WATCH: 14-year-old high school basketball phenom Mikey Williams self-assists fast break dunk

For some time now, Mikey Williams has been ticketed as the next big thing in prep basketball. Now that he’s finally there, he isn’t disappointing on the summer circuit.

A year after gaining national headlines here and elsewhere for starring alongside LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. for the Blue Chips, Williams is pulling off video game moves while competing against completely overmatched fellow 14-year-olds. It’s not fair.

Seriously, just watch what Williams did on a fast break en route to the basket:

MIKEY WILLIAMS IS HERE 😈 pic.twitter.com/OaN77j8btW — Overtime (@overtime) July 25, 2019

This is obviously not the last time we’re going to talk about Mikey Williams. In fact, it’s probably not even the last time we’ll talk about him this summer. Still, when a young athlete is that dominant, that naturally gifted one must question whether it’s even fair for he (or she) to compete against the same level. Heck, even if Williams was playing up, he’d likely still dominate.

Maybe we’ll get the chance to find out someday. No matter where it happens, we can all take comfort knowing we get to keep enjoying the Mikey Williams experience, one dunk at a time.