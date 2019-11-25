USA Today Sports

WATCH: Mikey Williams levels up, scores 50 in second game

Photo: @overtime/Twitter

WATCH: Mikey Williams levels up, scores 50 in second game

Boys Basketball

WATCH: Mikey Williams levels up, scores 50 in second game

By November 25, 2019

By: |

He did it again. Actually, he did it even better.

Mikey Williams, the freshman phenom for San Ysidro (Calif.) High School, dropped a smooth 50 points in the second game of his high school career as San Ysidro eked out an 88-77 victory against Mission Bay (Calif.) at an early season tournament.

RELATED: High school basketball freshman phenom Mikey Williams scores 40 in first game

That follows his 40-point high school debut, and makes Williams’ season total 90 points through two games, an average of 45 points per game. Not too shabby.

Here are the highlights of Williams’ latest explosive performance, thanks to our friends at Overtime:

Talk about a walking bucket.

Perhaps the most impressive part of Williams’ early displays has been his remarkable court vision. Williams isn’t just creating for himself, the point guard is setting up his teammates for easy bunnies and open jumpers. If that continues, well, let’s just say we’ll be tuning in to any San Ysidro games we can catch, live or on demand.

, , , Boys Basketball, Outside The Box, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/watch-mikey-williams-levels-up-scores-50-in-second-game
WATCH: Mikey Williams levels up, scores 50 in second game
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.