WATCH: Mikey Williams levels up, scores 50 in second game

He did it again. Actually, he did it even better.

Mikey Williams, the freshman phenom for San Ysidro (Calif.) High School, dropped a smooth 50 points in the second game of his high school career as San Ysidro eked out an 88-77 victory against Mission Bay (Calif.) at an early season tournament.

That follows his 40-point high school debut, and makes Williams’ season total 90 points through two games, an average of 45 points per game. Not too shabby.

Here are the highlights of Williams’ latest explosive performance, thanks to our friends at Overtime:

Mikey Williams just had 50 POINTS in front of Dwyane Wade 🚨 @DwyaneWade pic.twitter.com/MhJa7dJ45X — Overtime (@overtime) November 24, 2019

Talk about a walking bucket.

Perhaps the most impressive part of Williams’ early displays has been his remarkable court vision. Williams isn’t just creating for himself, the point guard is setting up his teammates for easy bunnies and open jumpers. If that continues, well, let’s just say we’ll be tuning in to any San Ysidro games we can catch, live or on demand.