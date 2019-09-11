WATCH: N.C. high school wide receiver catches touchdown pass after lights cut out mid-pass

Of all the unlikely touchdown receptions during the ongoing high school season, this may be the most impressive.

During Topsail (N.C.) High School’s recent victory against Dixon (N.C.) High School, quarterback Cody Wallis dropped back and found wide receiver Gavin Ellis open down the middle on a seam route. Wallis sent off a perfect pass, but his spiral suddenly disappeared when the stadium lights went out.

No matter. Ellis kept running his route and Wallis’ pass hit his hands in the pitch black as he raced into the end zone for a wild touchdown in an early season win.

LIGHTS OUT TD!!!! 2020 QB @codywallis2001 Topsail HS, Hampstead, NC with a TD pass to #8 @gavin_ellis25 (10 Sep 2019) Ended up not counting (disadvantage rule) but it still was an awesome pass and a unbelievable catch! https://t.co/C40fEoihGs @MaxPreps @QBHitList @PR_QBHitList pic.twitter.com/lbp2969gid — Tommy Wallis (@TommyWallis1) September 11, 2019

The touchdown stood and gave Topsail a 27-0 lead in the second quarter, with the game then delayed until the lighting outage could be fixed.

The Jacksonville Daily News reported the final score as that 27-0 mark, though MaxPreps recorded a 27-7 final score. In either case, there’s no debate about the play of the game.