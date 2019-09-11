USA Today Sports

WATCH: N.C. high school wide receiver catches touchdown pass after lights cut out mid-pass

Photo: @overtime/Twitter

WATCH: N.C. high school wide receiver catches touchdown pass after lights cut out mid-pass

Football

WATCH: N.C. high school wide receiver catches touchdown pass after lights cut out mid-pass

By September 11, 2019

By: |

Of all the unlikely touchdown receptions during the ongoing high school season, this may be the most impressive.

During Topsail (N.C.) High School’s recent victory against Dixon (N.C.) High School, quarterback Cody Wallis dropped back and found wide receiver Gavin Ellis open down the middle on a seam route. Wallis sent off a perfect pass, but his spiral suddenly disappeared when the stadium lights went out.

No matter. Ellis kept running his route and Wallis’ pass hit his hands in the pitch black as he raced into the end zone for a wild touchdown in an early season win.

The touchdown stood and gave Topsail a 27-0 lead in the second quarter, with the game then delayed until the lighting outage could be fixed.

The Jacksonville Daily News reported the final score as that 27-0 mark, though MaxPreps recorded a 27-7 final score. In either case, there’s no debate about the play of the game.

, , , , , Football, Outside The Box, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/watch-n-c-high-school-wide-receiver-catches-td-lights-out
WATCH: N.C. high school wide receiver catches touchdown pass after lights cut out mid-pass
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.