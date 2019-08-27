WATCH: N.C. long snapper pulls off crazy long range snap off teammate's head

Remember William Tell and the apple? Well, meet Lake Norman High School (Mooresville, N.C.) long snapper Colby Cross.

A Tarheel State native and recently elevated senior, Cross found himself in the Lake Norman locker room with time to kill. Teammate Kip Warren, a punter and linebacker, marched to the other side of the room and dared Cross to knock a bottle off his head.

No sweat.

Cross’ future may not be as robust as some teammates. Most long snappers aren’t recruited the way linebackers, quarterbacks, receivers and other skill position stars are.

Of course, that doesn’t mean they can’t catch some of the same glory. Just ask Colby Cross.