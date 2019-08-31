WATCH: Ohio sophomore Jordan Pettaway steals ball off foot on insane touchdown

USA Today Sports

August 30, 2019

It’s early, but we may have already seen one of the top underclass plays of the year.

Starting in his first-ever varsity game, Clay High School (Oregon, Ohio) sophomore Jordan Pettaway took the crowd’s breath away almost as quickly as he stole the ball off the foot of an opposing punter. In the first half of Clay’s season opener against Maumee (Ohio) High School, Pettaway came crashing in and stole the football off the toe of a Maumee punter, took off running and coasted to the end zone.

It was just part of a remarkable statistical first half for Pettaway, who finished the second quarter with two rushing touchdowns, the blocked punt return for a score and nearly 100 yards of offense. All in a half!

Ready or not, Pettaway is here. And Clay fans should be pretty, pretty excited.

Pettaway’s touchdown gave Clay a 35-0 lead in the first half en route to a 49-7 victory in which he was the clear headliner.

