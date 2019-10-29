WATCH: Parker Washington brings in remarkable OBJ-clone TD catch

USA Today Sports

Everyone knows all about the famous Odell Beckham Jr. catch, and kids everywhere want to duplicate it. This one, turned in Saturday during Fort Bend (Texas) Travis’ 57-20 rout of crosstown rival Fort Bend (Texas) Clements, may be hard to beat.

That’s Travis wide receiver Parker Washington, a four-star Penn State commit who has the vertical leap, acrobatic ability and general gumption to get just about anything thrown in his relative vicinity. Yet even those broad constraints were tested on this pass, which appeared ticketed for the gap between the back of the end zone and the stands.

Instead, it ended up in Washington’s lone right mit as he leaped into a half Fosbury flop and landed in bounds for one of the touchdown catches of the season, nationwide.

The win pushed Fort Bend Travis to 8-0, with the Tigers positioning themselves for a serious run in the state playoffs. With athletes like Washington, that’s not even a surprise.

 

