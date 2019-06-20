WATCH: Penn State football coach James Franklin helps Pa. high school coach propose

The relationship between the head coaches at big time college football programs and the coaches at high school programs in their states is always the subject of intense scrutiny. “Is (Hot Shot coach X) doing enough to connect with the local coaches?” “If (Hot Shot coach X) doesn’t visit this high school coach or that, they’re liable to funnel their best players to another school!”

Well, let’s go ahead and strike Penn State football coach James Franklin off that list. No one can say he doesn’t go the extra mile for high school coaches in Pennsylvania and other nearby states.

Case in point: Franklin’s involvement in a marriage proposal by Calvert Hall College School (Towson, Md.) defensive coordinator Frank Curreri.

As reported by State College CBS affiliate WTAJ, Curreri and his Calvert Hall 7v7 squad were competing at a tournament in Happy Valley over the weekend. Because she is a diehard Penn State fan, Curreri’s girlfriend, Stephanie Henry, came along for the ride.

The man of my dreams pulled off the most amazing proposal with the help of so many. Thanks to the coaches & players of @CHC_Football. Extra thanks to @PennStateFball and the greatest coach in college ball @coachjfranklin for giving us a day we will never forget! #WeAre #HallIn pic.twitter.com/rRU1r21ZFp — Stephanie 🦁💙🏈💍 (@Stephy_Henry) June 18, 2019

After Calvert Hall advanced all the way to the tournament semifinals, Curreri was speaking with his players when Franklin came over and told Henry she seemed to have dropped something on the field.

He then handed over what was obviously an engagement ring box, and Henry and the entire Calvert Hall roster immediately freaked out.

You can see the entire proposal above via Henry’s Twitter feed. It was a sweet proposal, and it was made more touching by just how much enjoyment Franklin clearly got from playing some small role in it, as his smile at the end of the clip made so clear.

That’s how a famous college coach goes the extra mile to make a high school counterpart happy, and perhaps even make him feel special. It didn’t cost Franklin anything but time, and it made both Curreri and Henry’s day, month, and maybe even more.