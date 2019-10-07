WATCH: Somehow, Minn. high school QB scores on full frontal flip into end zone

Whatever you do, don’t accuse Minneapolis (Minn.) North quarterback Zach Yeager of not being willing to go the extra mile for a win.

Yeager, a junior and the team catalyst for North, took a quarterback keeper around the corner and needed to get into the end zone. His route was cut off by a pair of defenders, so he did the only thing he could think of to get in: A full frontal flip into the end zone.

That’s not overselling Yeager’s move, either. The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder went head over heels and somehow rolled safely into a landing in the end zone for a touchdown. The score came in North’s 37-7 rout of St. Paul (Minn.) Central, though it was clearly the standout play of the win.

It would be hard to top, after all, because we can’t think of too many high school football players who can get up higher and still land safely in the end zone.