WATCH: Tennessee high school football coach goes viral for baseball slide to celebrate TD run

WATCH: Tennessee high school football coach goes viral for baseball slide to celebrate TD run

WATCH: Tennessee high school football coach goes viral for baseball slide to celebrate TD run

October 1, 2019

The most important thing to emerge from Powell High in Knoxville’s weekend was the football team’s victory against crosstown rival Halls, pushing the team’s record to 6-0. The development that got the most attention? That would be Powell head coach Matt Lowe dropping into a full, Willie Mays Hays-esque baseball slide while celebrating a touchdown scamper from junior running back Junior Brown.

Lowe simply got caught up in the moment during Brown’s run,  a touchdown of near perfect execution on all sides. And that perfection absolutely includes Lowe’s celebration.

The coach’s personal profile has raised exponentially since his epic celebration. He’s now created an expectation that he’ll bring this kind of energy to every big moment and touchdown.

Good luck with that. Then again, no one saw his first viral moment coming, so who are we to say another isn’t right behind it?

WATCH: Tennessee high school football coach goes viral for baseball slide to celebrate TD run
