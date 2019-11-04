USA Today Sports

WATCH: Texas school helps student with Down Syndrome score special touchdown

Photo: Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

Football

By November 4, 2019

There are high school football plays that go beyond simple highlights and speak to all the best impulses in scholastic sports. That’s precisely what unfolded Friday in Seagraves, Texas.

With a dominant victory against Springlake-Earth High School, Seagraves turned to Ryan Cavazos, a young Seagraves student with Down Syndrome. After bringing him in the game, Seagraves ran a designed hand off play for Cavazos, who ran around right end and all the way into the end zone, thanks in large part to Springlake-Earth’s willingness to play alone.

The touchdown was covered by KCBD sports anchor Pete Christy, with his highlights shown below.

It was a touching moment and a reminder that even in an important game for both teams, the two opposing sides could come together to help out a young man for which the touchdown meant far more than it could have to anyone else.

