WATCH: Texas WR lays biggest hit of season in scrimmage before games kick off

Dylan Fluellen is a junior wide receiver at Gilmer (Texas) High School. He’s a versatile two-way threat who lines up as both a linebacker and defensive back on the defensive side of the ball.

And perhaps it’s on defense where Fluellen’s future truly lies. He certainly showed a penchant for delivering the big, crushing hit during a preseason scrimmage.

Now THAT is a big hit. No helmet and no ball. Sheesh.

And, perhaps the viral attention Fluellen is receiving now will help him land the attention he deserves from college coaches. It would be awfully hard for him to deliver a louder announcement of his arrival.