WATCH: The internet can't decide if this call was a travel or not

A youth travel basketball game in Las Vegas was hijacked from its rightful drama by a travel call by a referee … on a play that sure looked like it wasn’t a travel.
In a reverse from the NBA world order, where no sliding jump stop is ever a travel, the unidentified San Francisco Soldiers guard was tripped up but never lost his dribble. In fact, he wen to extraordinary lengths to ensure he could continue dribbling along the sideline despite crashing to the court and being trapped.
That apparently wasn’t good enough for the nearby ref, who called the guard for a travel apparently for … falling while dribbling?
That’s what those in the comments of the video on both Twitter and Instagram struggled to ascertain:
There’s no clear resolution here, though popular perception seems to side with the play being a foul and not a travel. That includes at least one referee weighing in.
Then again, such decisions are in the eye of the beholder, and this beholder happened to be the referee of the game. It’s his decision that mattered, whether it was fair or not.