WATCH: The internet can't decide if this call was a travel or not

Can y’all refs tell me if this is really a TRAVEL!? 🤐 (via @DiamondsHoop) pic.twitter.com/GwnoWp9HY6 — Overtime (@overtime) July 30, 2019

A youth travel basketball game in Las Vegas was hijacked from its rightful drama by a travel call by a referee … on a play that sure looked like it wasn’t a travel.

In a reverse from the NBA world order, where no sliding jump stop is ever a travel, the unidentified San Francisco Soldiers guard was tripped up but never lost his dribble. In fact, he wen to extraordinary lengths to ensure he could continue dribbling along the sideline despite crashing to the court and being trapped.

That apparently wasn’t good enough for the nearby ref, who called the guard for a travel apparently for … falling while dribbling?

That’s what those in the comments of the video on both Twitter and Instagram struggled to ascertain:

it is a travel.. he gathers ball (0 step) on left foot, then he steps on right foot (1 step), then he steps again on right foot (1 step), which means left foot must be put and he must release the ball before he lifts up left foot, but he did not, he did after.. it is a travel — Janja K-p (@JanjaKp1) July 30, 2019

This was not a Travel … This was a Blocking / Pushing Foul (take your pick). The Ref was Straight-Line on the Play & Guessed (notice the pause after the Whistle) once the Player stumbles. pic.twitter.com/8xziewGkwV — Andre King (@TheCapeCodKid) July 30, 2019

4.44.5 SITUATION C: A1 is dribbling when he/she: (a) drops to a position with a knee on the floor and then ends the dribble; or (b) drops one knee to the floor and then stands again while continuing the dribble. RULING: The action in both (a) and (b) is legal. — Cole Scrogham (@CScrogham) July 30, 2019

That’s not a travel. Still had his dribble and kept dribbling. When he stopped it wasn’t a travel. Wrong call. And yes I’m a ref — ⛹🏾‍♀️🏀 (@btbrown32) July 30, 2019

There’s no clear resolution here, though popular perception seems to side with the play being a foul and not a travel. That includes at least one referee weighing in.

Then again, such decisions are in the eye of the beholder, and this beholder happened to be the referee of the game. It’s his decision that mattered, whether it was fair or not.