WATCH: Zaire Wade stepping into an ice bath is an instant classic meme

Zaire Wade LOVES the ice bath 😭😭 (via jcollinsperformance/IG) pic.twitter.com/NgazrsCemO — Overtime (@overtime) July 31, 2019

You never know when a meme will emerge from the internet ether. Like when Zaire Wade steps slowly into an ice bath, for instance.

Wade, recently confirmed as a senior transfer into Sierra Canyon (Calif.) High School, was apparently wrapping up a summer workout with a rejuvenating ice bath. Except the younger Wade isn’t such a fan of ice baths, as his immediate reaction to submerging his lower half made clear.

It’s the moment when Wade looks directly at the camera and his eyes begin to bulge directly out of his head that stands out. If that isn’t a ready-made meme, we don’t know what is.

Here, check it out again, in .GIF form:

The next time Uber eats is 45 minutes late and drops off the wrong order? There’s your meme. And that just scratches the surface.

Wade’s reaction is great, the video itself is great from start to finish and it drives home one other reality: We absolutely need more videos of high school athletes stepping into ice baths unprepared. The more, the better.