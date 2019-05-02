Way-too-early preseason Super 25 Boys Basketball Rankings

Yes, we know it’s only May, but it’s never too early to talk about who might have the best high school boys basketball teams in the country next season.

RANKINGS: Final Super 25 Basketball Rankings

RECRUITING: 2020 Chosen 25 Basketball Player Rankings

Bearing in mind that transfers and injuries will change some of the likely favorites when teams begin practicing, here are the top 25 teams to watch for:

1. IMG Academy

Location: Bradenton, Fla.

18-19 Record: 31-1

Final Super 25 Rank: 1

Why them: GEICO Nationals champions IMG Academy looks to be in good position to repeat entering the 2019 offseason.

Despite losing three McDonald’s All Americans in GEICO Nationals MVP Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Armando Bacot and Josh Green, the Ascenders still have a big three that could devastate the opposition next season. The backcourt of Jaden Springer and Noah Farrakhan is stellar and 2022 forward Jarace Walker, widely regarded as a top five prospect in the 2022 class, showed glimpses of stardom all season.

IMG won its first championship last season. Moving forward with this core, it there’s a chance the team won’t have to wait long for its second.