2019 Way-Too-Early Preseason Super 25 Football Rankings: Bubble Teams

When ranking the top football teams several months in advance, it’s impossible to know how they’ll truly look.

With that in mind, rankings are based purely off how the team looks at this point in time. Nobody is yet aware of offseason transfers, and even historically dominant teams such as Allen (Texas) and De La Salle (Concord, Calif.), look behind some other teams at this juncture.

It’s not just those two. Lots of other teams look good but are missing one or two pieces that will either be unveiled in transfers or as players develop going into the season.

Here are five teams that very nearly made it into the 2019 Way-Too-Early Super 25 Football rankings: