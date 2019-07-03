USA Today Sports

Wesley Steiner, 4-star ATH, commits to Auburn

Photo: 247Sports

Wesley Steiner, 4-star ATH, commits to Auburn

Football

Wesley Steiner, 4-star ATH, commits to Auburn

By July 3, 2019

By: |

Auburn uses more athletic players in more creative ways than nearly any other program. On Tuesday they added a serious one in Wesley Steiner.

A four-star athlete prospect from Houston County High School (Warner Robins, Ga.), Steiner committed to Auburn ahead of scholarship offers from the likes of Stanford, Alabama, LSU and in-state Georgia Tech, among others.

Steiner was a selection for The Opening Finals in Frisco, Texas, and has the talent to excel on either side of the ball at the next level. A top-75 national prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, as well a top-six athlete recruit nationally, Steiner has excelled as both a running back and linebacker at Houston County.

Now, the question is where Steiner will be used at the next level. With Auburn’s systems, you just never know.

, , , , Football, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/wesley-steiner-4-star-ath-commits-to-auburn
Wesley Steiner, 4-star ATH, commits to Auburn
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.