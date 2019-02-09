USA Today Sports

West Milford (N.J.) HS gym teacher allegedly tried to get Snapchat video of naked underage girl

Photo: Courtesy of West Milford Police

West Milford (N.J.) HS gym teacher allegedly tried to get Snapchat video of naked underage girl

High School Sports

West Milford (N.J.) HS gym teacher allegedly tried to get Snapchat video of naked underage girl

By February 9, 2019

By: |

A West Milford High School gym teacher was arrested Friday following a three-month investigation after he allegedly tried to bribe a 17-year-old girl into sending him a nude Snapchat video of herself, authorities said.

Christopher Shenise, 32, of Vernon, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, official misconduct, and cruelty and neglect of a child. Shenise tried to bribe the student with a gift or money if she sent him the Snapchat video, according to a criminal complaint filed against Shenise and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Shenise was suspended with pay Nov. 20, 2018.

“The district is cooperating with the West Milford Police Department and Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and cannot comment further on personnel matters,” West Milford Superintendent Alex Anemone said.

Christopher Shenise, 32, of Vernon was arrested Feb. 8, 2019 by West Milford and Vernon detectives. The West Milford High School gym teacher was charged with second degree endangering the welfare of a child and other crimes. (Photo: Courtesy of West Milford Police)

The investigation started with information police received from a faculty member and sent to the school’s administration.

Shenise also served as an assistant volleyball coach, according to district documents and a team Twitter account. He joined the district in 2014 and earned a salary of $53,920, records show.

He was held at Passaic County Jail pending a court hearing scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 9.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Juvenile Detective Donald Fantasia at 973-728-2808 or d.fantasia@wmtpd.org.

Staff Writer David Zimmer contributed to this article. 

Email: jongsma@northjersey.com

, , High School Sports, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/west-milford-n-j-hs-gym-teacher-allegedly-tried-to-get-snapchat-video-of-naked-underage-girl
West Milford (N.J.) HS gym teacher allegedly tried to get Snapchat video of naked underage girl
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.