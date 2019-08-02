USA Today Sports

West Valley (Ak.) football coach Roy Hessner resigns amidst tumult over near drownings

Photo: Google Earth

West Valley (Ak.) football coach Roy Hessner resigns amidst tumult over near drownings

Football

West Valley (Ak.) football coach Roy Hessner resigns amidst tumult over near drownings

By August 2, 2019

By: |

The under fire head football coach of West Valley High School (Fairbanks, Ak.) resigned as the team’s controversial in-pool training methods came under the microscope and his alleged involvement was laid bare.

RELATED: Alaska high school football players hospitalized after near drowning during ‘team building exercise’

According to the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, Roy Hessner submitted his letter of resignation Thursday, just as the last of the three West Valley student athletes hospitalized after nearly drowning during a workout was released from a hospital.

The coach will be replaced in the interim by acting coach Norm Davis, an elementary school teacher who has helped with the football and wrestling programs of a number of schools.

As for Hester, it’s uncertain if he will be allowed to return to a sideline at West Valley or (more likely) some point in the future. For now, he’ll have to sit back and watch as Davis and the players he spent the past three years coaching try to put together a dominant West Valley season.

, , , , Football, Outside The Box

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/west-valley-coach-roy-hessner-resigns?utm_source=smg&utm_medium=wasabi&utm_content
West Valley (Ak.) football coach Roy Hessner resigns amidst tumult over near drownings
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.