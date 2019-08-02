West Valley (Ak.) football coach Roy Hessner resigns amidst tumult over near drownings

The under fire head football coach of West Valley High School (Fairbanks, Ak.) resigned as the team’s controversial in-pool training methods came under the microscope and his alleged involvement was laid bare.

According to the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, Roy Hessner submitted his letter of resignation Thursday, just as the last of the three West Valley student athletes hospitalized after nearly drowning during a workout was released from a hospital.

The coach will be replaced in the interim by acting coach Norm Davis, an elementary school teacher who has helped with the football and wrestling programs of a number of schools.

As for Hester, it’s uncertain if he will be allowed to return to a sideline at West Valley or (more likely) some point in the future. For now, he’ll have to sit back and watch as Davis and the players he spent the past three years coaching try to put together a dominant West Valley season.