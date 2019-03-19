Westridge Academy (Kernersville, N.C.) enters the new Super 25 Girls Basketball Rankings

With only a few top teams playing and those teams earning wins for the most part, once again there was little change in the Super 25 Girls Basketball Rankings.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Girls Basketball Rankings

However, there was a shakeup at the bottom, with Pickerington Central (Ohio) losing in the Ohio state final 52-31 to Mount Notre Dame (Cincinnati). The result was Pickerington Central getting bounced from the Super 25 rankings for this week. Mount Notre Dame is ranked No. 14 in the list this week.

Westridge Academy (Kernersville, N.C.) has replaced Pickerington Central in the ranks. Westridge is a perfect 28-0.

The list does not see movement until team No. 20, where Incarnate Word Academy (St. Louis, Mo.) moves up one spot. All the teams below No. 20, besides the newcomer in Westridge, also moved up a spot. Those teams are Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.), Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.), Hoover (Ala.), Pinewood (Los Altos Hills, Calif.) and Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.), which benefitted from Pickerington Central, ranked 19th last week, leaving the ranks.