What one big-time recruiter says about another: Harbaugh: 'controversy follows' Urban Meyer

Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t hesitate to sneak in a jab at former Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer.

While speaking on a podcast with The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami, Harbaugh fielded a question about his inability to make the college playoffs. The answer was 135 words long. Then Harbaugh fielded a question about Meyer’s decision to leave the Buckeyes. That answer was 19 words long.

Here’s what Harbaugh told The Athletic:

“Urban Meyer has had a winning record, really phenomenal record everywhere he’s been. Also, controversy follows everywhere he’s been.”

Harbaugh isn’t wrong. Meyer stepped down from Ohio State for health reasons after a 2018 season when he served a three-game suspension for mishandling the domestic assault allegations against former Buckeyes assistant coach Zach Smith. Before joining Ohio State in 2012, Meyer served as the Florida Gators coach from 2005 to 2010, and during that six-season span, he saw dozens of players get arrested.

Harbaugh, meanwhile, never has a stain on his perfectly-pressed khakis, let alone his reputation. The coach’s biting remark came after the interviewer, Kawakami, brought up the fact that a Harbaugh-led team has never beaten Ohio State. More from Harbaugh:

“You welcome the accountability. All you can be judged on is your record – what your record is overall, what your record is in your conference, and what your record is head-to-head matchups with other teams that you play. I think you’ll find that right now Ohio State is the only team that has a better record than us, has a better conference record than us, has the better overall head-to-head matchup with us.”

Maybe with new Buckeyes coach Ryan Day at the helm, Harbaugh thinks he’s got a better shot.