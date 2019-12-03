What to know about Sunday's Male-Trinity clash in the Kentucky Class 6A football final

Only two high school football teams from Louisville qualified for this weekend’s state championships, but they will meet in what could be the best game of the weekend.

Male (14-0) and Trinity (12-2) will clash at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Class 6A championship game at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field in Lexington.

Here’s what to know about the game:

What to expect from the matchup

Male has won three straight meetings in the series, including a 20-17 double-overtime victory on Sept. 20.

This is the first time the teams will meet in a state final since 2010, when the Shamrocks routed the Bulldogs 38-0 in the 6A championship game. That came in Chris Wolfe’s first season as Male’s coach.

Since 2013, Wolfe and his Bulldogs have controlled the series against Trinity, going 8-3. Wolfe is one of just two coaches to win three straight meetings against Trinity coach Bob Beatty, doing so twice from 2013-14 and 2018-19. Cincinnati Moeller’s John Rodenberg accomplished the feat from 2012-14. Beatty never has lost four straight meetings to a school during his 20-year tenure at Trinity.

Sunday’s final will match the past five state champions in Class 6A, with the Shamrocks winning titles in 2014, 2016 and 2017 and the Bulldogs winning in 2015 and 2018.

