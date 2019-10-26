What We Learned: No. 25 Thompson's (Ala.) 35-29 loss to Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.)

If it was motivation that Thompson High School (Alabaster, Alabama) needed headed in to the postseason in two weeks, Hewitt-Trussville (Alabama) High School made sure they got it, serving up a humbling 35-29 win over the Warriors Friday night.

It was No. 25 Thompson’s first loss of the season.

Here’s what we learned after the shocking loss.

Evan McGuire is clutch.

Thompson’s star kicker did his part and then some.

McGuire connected on three field goals from more than 40 yards out, the last of which gave the Warriors a 23-21 lead with 7:24 left in regulation. Yes, Thompson eventually lost, but as they prepare for the postseason, McGuire will be an even more of an asset in their quest for a state title.

Jackson Holland is a star.

Hewitt-Trussville’s quarterback picked up where he left off last week, starring in the Huskies’ rallying win over Tuscaloosa County High School (Northport, Alabama).

Holland turned in a strong second half to key the Huskies’ win.

First, he scored on an 18-yard keeper to extend the Huskies’ lead in the third quarter, and, after the Warriors took a 23-21 lead midway through the fourth quarter, Holland connected with Trey Washington for a 66-yard touchdown pass to reclaim the lead 28-23.

Back-to-back strong performances to end the season is the perfect scenario for the Huskies going forward.

Hewitt-Trussville’s defense is stellar.

Thompson made plays, but the Huskies’ defense made them earn every inch all night. Justice Finkley gave the Thompson offensive line a headache all night, blowing by the slower blockers and out-maneuvering them to a dominant night. Finkley managed two sacks in the first half alone and helped the Huskies claim a 14-10 lead at the half. Malachi Moore wreaked havoc all over the field all night and the Huskies stuffed the run. It was the perfect momentum builder for a team that had been up and down all season.

Malachi Moore made his presence felt.

Just as he did in last week’s win over Tuscaloosa County High School (Northport, Alabama), Moore, a safety who is committed to Alabama, snagged a timely interception to seal the win. Tonight’s pick-6 gave Moore four interceptions on the season. Moore is one of the best playmakers on the defensive side in Nick Saban’s 23-man 2020 class thus far.

