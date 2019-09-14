What We Learned: No. 7 IMG Academy beats No. 11 St. Joseph’s Prep

It wasn’t pretty, but, in the end No. 7 MG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) had too much Kaytron Allen for No. 11 St. Joseph’s Prep School (Philadelphia). The sophomore running back posted 173 yards and a touchdown to lead the Ascenders past the Hawks 31-25 on Friday.

Here are a few takeaways from the game.

MORE: National Rankings | Top 15 Games | How the S25 Fared

Ascenders defensive back O.J. Burroughs is not to be tested.

This one we already knew, but someone should relay that message to opposing quarterbacks: Steer clear of Burroughs. The junior came into Friday’s game with six interceptions through two games and told USA Today Sports that his goal for the St. Joe’s game was “two picks.”

He came up one short, but his end zone interception with 10:31 left in regulation turned the tide for the Ascenders. Burroughs is nicknamed the “Ballhawk” for a good reason.

RELATED: Louisville commit Chubby Purdy ‘100 percent’ commttted to Cards

Hawks linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is surpassing the hype.

Does this name ring a bell?#Clemson commit Jeremiah Trotter Jr. pressures the quarterback on third down to hold IMG to a field goal@JeremiahTrotte2 @SJPrep_Sports #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/ipzIz3PB3y — Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) September 13, 2019

Trotter, a junior, couldn’t escape playing in the shadow of his famous father, Jeremiah Sr., a four-time Pro Bowler who played 11 years in the NFL, but Jeremiah Jr. continued to prove that he’s a star in his own right in the loss the IMG on Friday.

Jeremiah Jr., a Clemson commit, racked up 13 tackles and a sack in the loss and wreaked havoc on the Ascenders’ offense all night.

Earlier this month when Jeremiah Jr. committed to Clemson, Jeremiah Sr. told the Philadelphia Inquirer that his son would be “twice as good as me” and that he’s “already better than me.”

Jeramiah Jr. certainly looked the part on Friday.

The Ascenders defense must to exercise discipline.

IMG turned in a solid defensive performance in the win over St. Joe’s, but they displayed plenty of flaws, particularly on the defensive side. The Ascenders racked up nine personal fouls in the game, the last of which set St. Joe’s up to bring the game to within six with under three minutes to go in regulation.

In all, the Ascenders racked up 22 penalties in the game.

As the season progresses, IMG will have to be more disciplined on both ends, but especially defensively. Eventually unnecessary flags will come back bite them.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY