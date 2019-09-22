What we learned: St. John Bosco handles Mililani with help from DJ Uiagalelei

When Mililani (Oahu, Hawaii) took a 3-0 lead to open the game, it looked like its matchup between St. John Bosco would be a closely contested one.

But then St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California) got the ball. DJ Uiagalelei delivered a good ball to Beaux Collins, which ended up being a 33-yard touchdown to take a 7-3 lead.

Uiagalelei scored on a 2-yard run later in the half to make it 14-3, and Mililani didn’t have much of an answer after that: Bosco won 42-10 Saturday, according to Hawaii Prep World. Here’s what we learned.

St. John Bosco has a balanced attack

Whether it’s running or passing, Uiagalelei is a big reason for St. John Bosco’s high-octane offense. The quarterback finished with 341 passing yards. He had just 27 yards, but he did have the aforementioned rushing touchdown.

Bosco showed that it’s more than just its Clemson-committed quarterback on Saturday. The team finished with 119 rushing yards. Running the ball will help prevent opposing defenses from honing in on Uiagalelei, so having three rushers get more than 30 yards on the ground helps them.

Josh Alford will punish opposing quarterbacks

Alford had a diving interception in the first quarter of the game, but it’s debatable whether that was even his most impressive play.

That’s because, in the third quarter of the game, Alford took a pick to the house. He scored on a 25-yard interception return to give his team a commanding 21-3 lead in the contest.

According to 247 Sports, Alford has just one offer, which is from Rutgers. It will be interesting to keep an eye on the offer count for Alford, now that he is capable of anchoring the St. John Bosco defense at times.

Mililani’s game with St. Louis is even more crucial now

Mililani suffered its first real blemish of the season with the loss, but it has a chance to bounce back in a big way next week. The team plays fellow Hawaii power St. Louis (Honolulu), which is currently at No. 6 in the most recent Super 25 Rankings, and the team won another game since the last rankings. A loss against St. Louis would be tough for Mililani, but a win could be huge for its chances at the Super 25 National Rankings and as a contender in general.