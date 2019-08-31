What We Learned: No. 12 St. Louis, Jayden de Laura take down No. 13 Bishop Gorman

Historically, Saint Louis (Honolulu) and Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) might be the ­best West Region teams outside California. The last time they met was a shootout in which the Gaels won 52-40.

On Friday, the Crusaders got the upper hand behind a marvelous game from starting quarterback Jayden de Laura and a strong defensive effort that held Bishop Gorman to under 20 points for the first time in exactly a year.

St. Louis took down Bishop Gorman 31-19 to win its third game of the season.

MORE: How the Super 25 teams fared

Here are some takeaways:

Jayden de Laura can compete with the best

Hawaii teams, being so far away from the mainland, often don’t play many teams from outside the state. It can be tough to evaluate players.

Quarterback Jayden de Laura deserves all the praise he gets and more.

He completed 11 of his first 13 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns as St. Louis jumped to a 21-0 start. In the final meaningful Crusaders drive of the game, the Crusaders didn’t throw a single pass, but de Laura managed the clock with read options, good slides to gain yards and having the awareness to stay in-bounds.

The three-star quarterback was great, spreading the ball around to different receivers and keeping the clock moving.

De Laura finished 23-for-30 with 296 yards and two touchdowns, according to Hawaii Prep World.

Bishop Gorman’s momentum

There was a long pause near the end of the first half when Bishop Gorman linebacker Dahlin Mesake got injured and had to be ambulanced off the field. He gave a thumbs-up as he was laying on the cart.

So much time elapsed, it was like a pre-halftime halftime. With such a long break, St. Louis lost a little momentum and Bishop Gorman took advantage, scoring consecutive touchdowns and intercepting a de Laura pass in the end zone.

However, the tide turned back to the Hawaii team quickly.

Quarterback Micah Bowens threw a pass to Jaydn Ott, which he didn’t catch. But because it was a backward pass, the ball was live. Ott didn’t realize it – but the St. Louis defense did.

Ott picked up the ball nonchalantly and two defenders collided with him. He dropped the ball. Nick Herbig picked it up and ran it home.

Rome vs. Roman

The two star wide receivers entering the game were Bishop Gorman four-star Rome Odunze and St. Louis four-star Roman Wilson.

Odunze was the best offensive player of the game for the Gaels, finishing with two touchdowns and six receptions for 107 yards.

Wilson scored the first touchdown of the game and nearly had another, but it was called back due to a holding penalty.

But de Laura spread the ball around so much, Wilson didn’t see a ton of action, finishing with three receptions for 68 yards.

Koali Nishigaya was the leading receiver of the day with 10 receptions and 103 yards, and Isaac Silva had six receptions for 61 yards, all of which were in the first half.

The rushing game was not heavily utilized for either team, though St. Louis did being rushing a lot more as they began trying to run out the clock. Bishop Gorman running back Cam Barfield had a team-high nine carries for 40 yards and Saint Louis running back Ka’ohu Kamakawiwo’ole had 12 carries for 70 yards with a touchdown.

If you slept through the game – which we don’t blame you for, especially the East Coast crowd – visit Hawaii Prep World for the play-by-play. All stats are courtesy of the site.