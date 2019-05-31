Recruiting Tip: Where to find contact info for a college coach

Next up in our recruiting tip series of the who, what, when, where and why of emailing a college coach is the where.

When sending a coach an email to introduce yourself to his or her program, the question you need answered is, “Where do I find the contact information for a coach in any given program?”

The answer is this: every relevant coach, for any college program, will be listed in the athletic staff directory on the school’s website. Names, job titles, emails, phone numbers and Twitter handles are generally included within the staff directory. Any coach you need to be communicating with or introducing yourself to, will be listed there.

Simply, identify the school you have interest in. Go to that school’s athletic website, click on “inside athletics” at the top of the page and look for the listing titled staff directory.

The staff directory will always be the most accurate source of updated contact info for any college program.

The USA TODAY High School Sports Video Tips are provided by our recruiting partner, Playced.com