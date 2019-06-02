Will LSU football signee Maurice Hampton go in first round of MLB Draft?

The MLB draft starts on Monday, and one of the nation’s top prospects is Memphis University School senior Maurice Hampton, who is projected as a first-round pick.

At 6 feet, 205 pounds, Hampton is an outfielder with the size and speed of an SEC defensive back. The LSU signee, who primarily plays cornerback, is the top football prospect in the state, according to the 247Sports Composite.

He is also the first player in Tennessee to win Mr. Football and Mr. Baseball in the same season.

Hampton hit .480 this season, along with 10 home runs. His MLB.com scouting report projects him as a center fielder with the potential for 25 or more home runs on an annual basis.

His father, Maurice Hampton Sr., said that his son will likely attend LSU unless he is picked in the first round of the MLB draft.

“If it’s in the first round he’ll definitely take a good look at it, but if it’s second round he’ll probably be at LSU,” his father said.

If Hampton does go to LSU he is planning to play both sports.

Where experts saying Maurice Hampton will end up

Most draft analysts are projecting that Hampton will go near the end of the first round.

MLB.com: Arizona Diamondbacks, 33rd overall.

What they’re saying: In his latest mock draft, MLB.com’s Jim Callis noted that the Diamondbacks have the biggest assigned bonus pool in the draft and could use some of the extra cash to take a chance on Hampton.

“Now it’s time for Arizona to wield its financial muscle,” Callis wrote. “Hampton is one of the top athletes in the draft and possesses extra leverage as a four-star cornerback recruit with a football scholarship from Louisiana State.”

ESPN: Cleveland Indians, 24th overall

What they’re saying: ESPN’s Keith Law mentioned that part of Hampton’s upside is the fact that he splits his focus between football and baseball.

“Hampton is seen as a late first-rounder who has upside due to his athleticism and split focus between baseball and football,” wrote Law. “Similar to Bubba Thompson, taken 26th overall two years ago by the Rangers.”

CBS Sports: Los Angeles Dodgers, 31st overall

What they’re saying: CBS Sports’ Mike Axisa also touted Hampton’s upside.

‘He’s a great athlete with top-notch bat speed who will require patience and refinement after splitting his high school career between baseball and football,” Axisa wrote.

How to watch the MLB draft

The first two rounds of the 2019 MLB draft will take place on Monday at the MLB Network Studios in Secaucus, N.J. It will be broadcast on MLB Network and live-streamed on MLB.com starting at 6 p.m. CT.