While polar vortex shut down rest of Indiana's sectionals, one Indy-area school was a basketball oasis

GREENWOOD – “The Show Goes On” blared over the loudspeakers in Greenwood Christian’s cozy gym late Wednesday afternoon. Tindley’s girls basketball team warmed up on one end of the court and Lighthouse Charter South on the other. Outside, the temperature could be counted on one finger.

“At least the sun is shining,” said Jason Noel, a Greenwood Christian parent who took tickets 25 feet from a glass door that protected him from the polar vortex outside.

Greenwood Christian was a high school basketball oasis on Wednesday. On a night when there was supposed to be 40 high school girls basketball sectional games played at 20 sites, this was it. Bitterly cold weather throughout the state caused the postponement of the 19 other sites, where sectional games will now spill into Monday and Tuesday of next week or play three nights in a row the rest of this week.

At Greenwood Christian, the show went on in Class A Sectional 59.

“It was a little cold on the bus coming over,” Tindley senior Sharakis Jones said. “Especially if you were by the window.”

But once inside the gym, it felt more like Indiana than Antarctica or Siberia. Greenwood Christian athletic director Sue Tameling, in her first year in the role, called Indiana High School Athletic Association assistant commissioner Sandra Walter on Monday to ask about playing the games on Wednesday in the event of school being cancelled.

“We started emailing back and forth with all four schools on Monday afternoon and by Tuesday we had an answer,” Tameling said. “They all said they wanted to play. So we had our answer. It would have been different if the roads were bad. But it was just the cold.”

“Just the cold” might be underselling it slightly. By the start of Wednesday’s second sectional game between Providence Cristo Rey and Lutheran, Noel joked that he was losing feeling in his legs every time the door opened. Not that the door opened too much. There were, at most, 100 fans in the gym at its busiest. But it was 100 more than any other high school gym in the state.

“It’s good to keep it on schedule if you can,” Tameling said. “Some schools can’t. It’s out of their control.”

Tindley coach Kevin Merriweather was more than willing to play to avoid the possibility of playing on three consecutive nights. His Tigers, not quite the juggernaut of back-to-back regional championship teams the past two years, pummeled two-win Lighthouse South 100-16.

“I was fine with playing,” said Merriweather, who would reach 200 wins at Tindley with a sectional title. “I don’t think it would have been healthy for us to have to play three nights in a row.”

Merriweather stayed comfortable on the bench as his team built a 35-0 lead midway through the second quarter. “I remember going out and playing outside in weather like this,” he said.

Like this?

“I mean, it’s cold,” said Merriweather, a 1979 Crispus Attucks grad. “But it would be different if you had to sit around and wait outside. We’re just getting off the bus, coming in, playing, getting back on the bus and going home. We can do that. If there’s a game to be played, we’ll play.”

Stocking hats, coats, scarves and gloves were a requirement on Wednesday. A smattering of fans wore stocking hats during the games (Lutheran defeated Providence Cristo Rey 70-26 in the nightcap). In the hospitality room, Greenwood Christian dean of students Chris Cross greeted visitors. Appropriately, chili was served.

Greenwood Christian did not play on Wednesday (the host Cougars defeated Central Christian on Tuesday and will meet Christel House in the semifinals on Friday). But six varsity basketball players — Elizabeth Bigelow, Isabella Reed, Cameron Northern, Katelyn Porter, Dorothy O’Dell and Alayna Boyer — gave a perfect rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner” before the Tindley-Lighthouse South game.

As long as the doors were shut, it felt like any other winter night in Indiana.

“We’re not playing outside,” Tindley senior Sam’mera Anthony said. “So we’re good.”

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.