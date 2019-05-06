WHL Draft included 3 spellings of Jaden, 2 of Riley, Kaiden, Jagger, Grayden, Aiden and 9 kids name Carter

Each year, the WHL, one of the three elite Canadian junior hockey leagues, holds an entry draft for 14-year-old players graduating from the bantam ranks. And each year that draft serves as a pseudo referendum on popular names across the North American hockey diaspora, often sending up some bizarre trends or spellings.The 2019 draft did not disappoint.

As chronicled by Blue Shirt Banter blogger Adam Herman, the 2019 Draft highlighted the following trends in names:

The 2019 WHL Bantam Draft has concluded. Here is this year's list of notable first names. pic.twitter.com/MEKi5GrJ1U — Adam Herman (@AdamZHerman) May 2, 2019

Yes, that’s a Shawn Paul. No word on whether his middle initial is D.

The nine Carters may seem remarkable, but that’s far less out there than the three spellings for Ja(y)de(o)n. Jaden wasn’t even a recognized common first name a decade ago and now parents can’t agree how it should be spelled?

Yup, that’s where we’re at.

So, when your NHL team drafts a Brayden or Carter or Tyson four years from now, it’s worth checking into whether they first emerged in the 2019 WHL Draft. Based on the numbers, there’s a distinct chance.

And if your franchise picks Jhett Larson? Well, let’s hope he becomes the speedy winger that his name sets the stage for.