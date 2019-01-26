Who's still available? A look at the top 20 football recruits left in the Class of 2019

When it comes to the college recruiting process, the top players who wait longer have received more national attention — from media, schools and fans — over the last month than those who committed at earlier times. On Feb. 6, football players will be announcing which university they plan to attend next year.

Since Early Signing Day on Dec. 19, recruiting classes have started to formally shape up, but the decisions remaining players make can have a major impact on the landscape of NCAA football over the next several years.

Here are the top 20 football prospects who remain uncommitted heading into National Signing Day.