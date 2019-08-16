Newest Xavier 2020 commit Colby Jones: 'I just knew that's where I want to be'

Some days inside the Cintas Center are bigger than others. The Crosstown Shootout, a visit from Butler or Villanova or any team in the Big East really – those tend to feel elevated.

But, in the offseason, practices are generally pretty quiet. There might be a few reporters, and every once in awhile, a few local high school coaches will stop in to watch the Musketeers.

Two weeks ago, the Saturday before Xavier embarked for Spain, something felt different, and as people began to trickle in, it was clear why.

Accompanied by his family, Colby Jones, who at the time had offers from Xavier, Auburn, Alabama, Clemson and Georgia, sat in a chair just off the Cintas Center floor and watched practice on an official visit. Dwon Odom, a 2020 recruit who’s already verbally committed to the Musketeers, sat a few chairs away.

Not long after practice started, former Xavier standouts Trevon Bluiett, Dee Davis and Rashid Gaston entered and watched practice.

Later that night, Jones said he knew he wanted to play at Xavier.

“I felt it on Saturday night of my visit,” said Jones, who verbally committed to the Musketeers on August 14. “Something just turned on and I felt it. I just knew that’s where I want to be.

“It was me and my mom. We had got done eating dinner with the coaches and some of the players and we got back up to the arena and we were sitting there talking … you could just feel it.

“And I kept telling myself, man, I really wanna be here.”

