Wideout Cassius Clay, who shares same birth name with Muhammad Ali, thriving for Miller (Corpus Christi, Texas)

What’s in a name? Some names are commonplace, run of the mill. Others standout for their uniqueness, for the history that has followed that name.

Miller senior wide receiver Cassius Clay has never strapped on a pair of boxing gloves like his namesake as he shares the same birth name with three-time undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali. But Miller’s Clay is a sure-handed deep ball threat that is one of the stars of an offense tearing up South Texas High School Football.

Soft spoken and humble, Clay has become a model for his teammates at practice and the kids in the community that come to watch Miller during this resurgent period. All the while continuing to answer questions about his name.

“I get asked about it all the time,” Clay said. “I’m a little sick of it. But I’ve got to make high expectations and set my goals.”