Wife of jail administrator allegedly pulled gun on 4 high school athletes raising money for team

A group of four Wynne High School (Arkansas) football players were going door-to-door selling coupon cards as a fundraiser for their team.

The four teens, all of who are African American, were then allegedly held at gunpoint by the wife of a jail administrator, according to WMC5.

Jerri Kelly, the 46-year-old wife of Cross County Jail Administrator Joe Kelly, allegedly came out of her home with a gun drawn and told the teens to lay down, spread their legs and put their hands behind their backs, according to WREG.

Two of the players had their jerseys on, according to the outlet. Kelly asked who they were and said she had already called 9-1-1. She ordered them to remain on the ground until police arrived.

Wynne Police Department responded to a report of “suspicious persons,” according to WMC5. The officer allowed the teens to stand up and explain who they were.

The news outlet spoke to local resident Bill Winkler, who said he had lived in the neighborhood for four decades and that fundraisers like this are normal as football season approaches.

“Usually, it’s right before football season, late summer or early fall the kids were out selling these discount cards,” Winkler said to WMC5.

Wynne Public Schools Superintendent Carl Easley said the team sells coupons every year but may revise the practice or halt it completely.

“We intend to review all methods of fundraising used by school groups in grades K-12 to insure the safety of our children,” he said in a statement to WREG.

Kelly was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and endangering a minor, according to WREG.

She was bonded out, according to WREG. Her bond was set at $10,000, WMC5 reported.

No mugshot was taken of Kelly, according to WREG. The Cross County Sheriff says it was due to a medical issue she had while being booked.

Cross County Sheriff David West told WMC that despite the relation between Kelly and the jail administrator, there was no special treatment invovled.

“I’m professional. My department is professional. There was no special treatment. She went through the steps just like any other person would,” West said.