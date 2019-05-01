Wife of former high school football coach sues Charlotte School District for discrimination

The wife of a late Charlotte high school football coach has filed a lawsuit against Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools claiming that her husband was fired as a result of his disability and a resulting heart transplant which required him to miss weeks of preseason training.

As reported by Charlotte ABC affiliate WSOC, Scott Young was very briefly the head football coach at the city’s Independence High School, one of the more prestigious programs in the state. He was hired May 5, 2016 despite concerns from some parents that his health would sideline him from critical preseason action.

Indeed, just weeks after he was hired, Young underwent a heart transplant which required him to miss more than a month and a half of offseason training. When he returned, Young lasted less than a month amidst constant parental complaints before he was fired; Young was dismissed August 12, three months and one week after he was hired.

Now, less than a year later, Young is dead, and his wife has filed a lawsuit in his memory alleging that his dismissal by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is a case of discrimination against someone with a disability.

No spokesperson from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has issued a public response to the discrimination allegations, according to WSOC. The lawsuit against them now insists that they will have to provide some compelling evidence and logic behind why Young was dismissed so soon after he was initially appointed.